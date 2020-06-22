Can a New Algorithm Prevent Police Brutality? Minneapolis Wants to Find Out

The indifference of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin as he kept his knee on the neck of the dying George Floyd translated to fury in the streets. And with that anger rose memories of other deaths and other brutal cops.

One question that accompanies all of it is: How do we separate out the bad cops?

The Minneapolis Police Department has long talked of reform and had instituted a computerized early intervention system that was supposed to identify problem cops. Yet it still kept on the likes of Chauvin and the three other officers who did nothing as Floyd cried, “I can’t breathe” and “Mama!”