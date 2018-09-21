Can a Rubber Grip Solve the Magic Mouse's Problems?
LIKE MAGIC
The solution to the less-than-ideal Magic Mouse for Apple users isn’t spending a bunch of money on an obnoxious ergonomic Bluetooth mouse. It’s a pack of silicone rubber grips aptly called MagicGrips. These little pieces of rubber change how you hold the sleek form of the Magic Mouse, making it 1000x easier to hold and get your work done, without early-onset arthritis. The $13(ish) packs come with two different sizes and are ambidextrous. Just peel off the plastic on the adhesive and stick them to the side of your mouse. Honestly, these really helped with the way I hold my mouse so that when I’m sitting on a computer all day, that’s one less potential health scare I need to worry about in this climate.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.