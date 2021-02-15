Can Your Boss Force You to Get a COVID Vaccine Shot?

With the Biden administration all-in on the inoculation of America, meaningful plans for widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution and availability are taking shape. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna offerings will surely be joined soon by Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine, and FDA approval of the promising Oxford-AstraZeneca product, which may even halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, seems inevitable.

Bottom line, it’s just a matter of time before everyone—and not just first responders, health-care workers, and those over the age of 65—will be able to hop in line for a shot, and that’s great news for those wanting to be immunized against COVID-19.

Not to be overlooked, however, are the millions of people nationwide who, for a variety of reasons, would rather take a pass on the vaccine. These folks raise a host of questions, including one being asked by workers nationwide: Can employers require employees to roll up their sleeves for injection?