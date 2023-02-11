Canada and U.S. Scramble Jets to Take Down UFO, Trudeau Says

An American fighter jet shot down an unidentified flying object over Canada on Saturday afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The news came shortly after the North American Aerospace Defense Command warned of a “high-altitude airborne object” flying over Northern Canada.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,” Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter.

“Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” he said, adding that Canadian authorities will now “analyze” the wreckage.

It’s the second object shot down over North American skies in the past two days. On Friday, the White House announced that an unidentified object posing a “reasonable threat” was shot down over Alaska. The Pentagon has largely been tight-lipped about that incident, saying only that the object was about the size of a small car and was unmanned at 40,000 feet.

Northern Command offered an update on Saturday, saying it had “no further details at this time about the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin.”

Earlier this month, on Feb. 4, a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it spent several days traversing across the country.

In recent weeks, a string of flying objects have been spotted over various countries in the Western Hemisphere, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the U.S. and China.

China eventually acknowledged the existence of the balloon shot down last week, but claimed it was of a purely “civilian nature” and had been blown off course by unexpected weather conditions.

The fallout from the discovery led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel an upcoming trip to China intended to cool relations between the two superpowers, which have exchanged increasingly hostile rhetoric in recent months.

In the days following the sighting of the first balloon, other similar objects were reportedly spotted in the skies over Costa Rica and Colombia. China claimed these balloons also had no intelligence-gathering function.

Recent intelligence has revealed a larger Chinese airborne surveillance effort, which saw the country using the giant inflatables to snoop everywhere from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Trudeau said he has been in contact with President Joe Biden and that the U.S. is collaborating with Canada on a recovery effort.