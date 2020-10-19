Canada Extends Travel Restrictions on U.S. Until at Least Nov. 21
The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to all nonessential travel until at least Nov. 21, extending a policy implemented in March to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced the one-month extension of the policy on Monday via Twitter, stressing the country’s decisions “will continue to be based on the best public-health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”
The original agreement to only allow essential travel was set to expire on Wednesday, but this month Canada’s federal government eased restrictions to allow extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents into the country. International students will also be allowed into Canada starting Tuesday.