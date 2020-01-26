Canada Identifies First ‘Presumptive’ Case of Coronavirus
The first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus in Canada was found in Toronto on Saturday, after a man flew into the city from China after traveling to Wuhan—the Chinese city considered the epicenter of the outbreak. According to The Wall Street Journal, chief medical officer for Ontario Dr. David Williams said officials were “95% sure” that the man in question had coronavirus. However, tests needed to be completed in a microbiology lab before confirming the case. The patient, reportedly in his 50s, traveled to Wuhan, then Guangzhou, and then few to Toronto on Wednesday. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital on Thursday, where he is in isolation. According to The Toronto Star, the man is suffering from a “mild” illness and he is in stable condition. “The risk to Ontarians is still low,” Williams said. The man's friends and family are reportedly in self-isolation for the time being. The virus has spread to various countries, including the U.S., since the outbreak began in December and has killed 41 people.