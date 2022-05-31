Canada Introduces Law to Freeze Handgun Sales and Limit Magazine Size After Uvalde Shooting
DISARMED
Canada introduced legislation Monday that would ban the sale and purchase of all handguns across the country. The proposed national freeze on handguns is part of a wider suite of gun-control measures that would also require long-gun magazine capacities to be limited to just five rounds and certain toys that could be mistaken for real weapons would also be outlawed. The sweeping bill comes a week after a gunman murdered 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, using legally purchased assault rifles. “We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference announcing the measures. Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them under the new rules, and those looking to compete in Olympic shooting sports and security guards would also be exempt from the ban.