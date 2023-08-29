Canada Issues Warning to LGBTQ Travelers Coming to United States
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Canadian officials are warning those in the LGBTQ community to check the United States’ laws before traveling there, citing recent legislation in some states that could put them in harm’s way. “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons,” the advisory from Ottawa said Tuesday, warning those who consider themselves two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning or intersex. “Check relevant state and local laws.” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the new advice was issued on behalf of experts who “look carefully around the world” and “monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians.” Local laws like the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida have threatened the rights of the LGBTQ community in the U.S., likely prompting the warning from Ottawa.