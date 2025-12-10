Canada Launches $1B Plan to Lure Researchers Sick of Trump

Friends were reportedly forced to call emergency services after comic Andy Dick apparently suffered a drug overdose while sitting on a set of steps on a Hollywood street, according to TMZ. One person, the outlet reported, was heard screaming for the comedian to “wake up” as another phoned an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident, reportedly said Dick was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported Dick, 59, was given a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses. TMZ also said it has since spoken with Dick, who confirmed he was OK without elaborating on what happened. The city’s police department also attended the scene on Tuesday. Dick is known to have suffered with substance abuse in the past, and also has a highly publicized history of encounters with law enforcement. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.
- 1’90s Star Found Unresponsive After Apparent OverdoseOH NOEmergency services were called to help the comic.
- 2Trump Mocks American Affordability Crisis ‘Hoax’AT WHAT COST?The president also talked about how much he wanted to make life... affordable.
- 3Canada Launches $1B Plan to Lure Researchers Sick of TrumpBRAIN DRAINThe move seeks to position Canada as a safe haven for researchers and scientists targeted by the administration.
- 4Insane Footage Shows Plane Crashing Into Car on HighwayWINGING ITA 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the incident.
- 5Sleepy Trump, 79, Complains About Working Long Hours😴😴😴Donald Trump claimed to be the hardest-working president in history in a late-night social media post.
- 6U.S. Wimbledon Legend Says She’s ‘P***ed as Hell’ at TrumpGRAND SLAMTennis hero Martina Navratilova stars in new ad warning of “totalitarian” drift under Donald Trump.
- 7Iconic Voice Actor Hospitalized Again After Pneumonia BattleGET WELL SOONComedian Jeff Garcia was hospitalized and discharged last month after a bout with pneumonia.
- 8Son Arrested After Grammy-Nominee Stabbed to Death💔The opera, classical and gospel singer was 71.
- 9‘South Park’ Turns Vance Into Santa Trump’s Tiny ElfWHATEVER YOU SAY, MR. CLAUSThe Comedy Central show resumes with a Christmas episode featuring the miniature vice president.
- 10Instacart Busted Charging Differently for Identical ItemsINSTA-RIP-OFF?The home delivery app’s prices for the same staples vary by as much as 23 per cent.
Donald Trump has had a good laugh about “affordability,” discarding it as a “hoax,” while also saying nothing was a “higher priority.” The president was speaking at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania to soothe voters’ anguish about the economy and address claims he’s too focused on foreign policy. “Prices are coming down very substantially. But they have a new word, they always have a hoax. The new word is affordability,” Trump said, throwing his arms wide and putting on a hard-to-pin-down accent. He added, “So they look at the camera and say, ‘This election is all about affordability.’” He then got distracted by someone in the crowd enticing him to run for an unconstitutional third term. He used that to segue into hawking hats, which also call for “four more years.” Elsewhere in the speech, he said, “I have no higher priority than making America affordable again.” The president has repeatedly claimed that the economy is on the rise, insisting that the cost of groceries and energy has become more affordable. Yet numerous polls and even government data have suggested the contrary. Meanwhile, he has laid any financial woes Americans may have at the feet of Democrats.
Canada Launches $1B Plan to Lure Researchers Sick of Trump
Canada has become the latest country to capitalize on the ongoing brain drain under Trump. It has announced a $1.2 billion initiative to attract over 1,000 doctors, researchers, and scientists in fields targeted by the current administration’s restrictive immigration policies and funding cuts. While not naming the U.S. directly, the decade-long plan targets professionals currently facing heightened scrutiny in America, including academics and H-1B visa holders. “As other countries constrain academic freedoms and undermine cutting-edge research, Canada is investing in—and doubling down on—science,” said Mélanie Joly, Canada’s industry minister. Among the incentives is an “accelerated pathway” to permanent residency for foreign doctors with Canadian work experience and fast-track applications for H-1B visa holders. The U.S. has implemented a steep $100,000 fee for some H-1B applicants, disrupting fields such as rural healthcare and the tech sector, which are reliant on a steady stream of overseas workers. The move sees Canada join nations like France, China, and Austria in actively courting displaced American scientific talent and positioning itself as a global safe haven for innovation and discovery.
Astonishing footage has emerged of the moment a light aircraft bounced off the roof of a car on a Florida highway. A 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a Beechcraft 55 hit her Toyota Camry as it attempted an emergency landing on I-95 between Orlando and Cape Canaveral on Monday. Footage of the incident shows the twin-engine plane dropping directly onto the car’s roof, before bouncing off in front of it and skidding to a stop on top of the barrier dividing the interstate. WESH 2 reports that the National Transportation Safety Board said the flight was instructional, with two 27-year-olds on board, and had taken off from Merritt Island. The network added that the pilots reported losing power in both engines and that, while no one was seriously hurt in the incident, the NTSB had launched an investigation. “We’re thinking it’s trying to make a safe landing on the highway,” an eyewitness in the car that gathered the footage told WESH 2. “Boom, front tire goes right onto the car that’s right in front of us, it was so scary. Debris started coming at us, we had to swerve out of the way.” Florida Highway Patrol and the FAA are also involved in the investigation.
President Donald Trump complained about the hours he works while simultaneously bragging about his excellent results in a lengthy late-night Truth Social rant. “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!” he raged in the post. “My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best.” The president went on to list his accomplishments, including stopping eight wars and therefore “saving many millions of lives in the process,” as well as creating “the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country,” before boasting about the results of his multiple cognitive assessments. He called for the “seditious” New York Times to cease publication following the release of a report that analyzed Trump’s decreased working hours and public appearances compared to his first term. The president has faced increased scrutiny of his fitness for office and his sleep schedule. He has been photographed seemingly dozing off during multiple high-profile meetings and public appearances. He has also dodged questions about why he needed to undergo an MRI during his October physical exam, with the White House eventually claiming it was due to his advanced age.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is fronting a new ad blasting Donald Trump’s “authoritarian presidency” and calling on Americans to “speak up.” In the video for advocacy group Home of the Brave, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia before moving to the U.S., says, “I defected from a totalitarian regime, and like hell am I going to be cowed again. I’m so proud to be an American, but I’m embarrassed for what Trump is doing to our country.” Navratilova, 69, adds, “I am p----d as hell about people capitulating to Trump. This was the freest country in the world when I defected in 1975. If this was the situation for me now, I would definitely not choose to live here.”
The group says the ad is part of a campaign highlighting harms it attributes to Trump’s second term and features first-person testimonies from ordinary Americans, alongside other high-profile figures speaking out.
Comedian and iconic 2000s voice actor Jeff Garcia was reportedly hospitalized following a bout with pneumonia last month. Garcia, 48, is best known for voicing the beloved sidekick Sheen in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, who later got his own spinoff, Planet Sheen. Garcia is also a stand-up comedian who had been doing sets as recently as last month until he was hospitalized on Nov. 20, according to TMZ. He recovered and was discharged a few days later. On Tuesday, however, the outlet reported, citing family sources, that Garcia was back in a hospital in Southern California. Garcia began his career in comedy in 1991 by performing at comedy clubs throughout Southern California. He became an actor in 1995 and voiced a variety of characters in popular films, including the penguin flick Happy Feet, the Rio franchise, and Barnyard: The Original Party Animals. Garcia was married to Lisa Garcia from 2002 and 2013. They share two children, Savannah and Joseph, according to the Daily Mail.
Grammy-nominated opera, classical and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes was stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica on Monday. He was 71. Police told KTLA that his 31-year-old son, Micay Sykes, was “found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.” Sykes’ neighbor and friend was the first to identify him as the victim during a Tuesday interview with KTLA, telling the outlet, “I was born and raised in Santa Monica, so we were really pretty close out here. What a singer … good spirit, good-hearted person, beautiful family.” Micah will be booked on suspicion of homicide and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. Police have said evidence from the scene is being processed, and a weapon was recovered. Sykes, a native Angeleno and world-renowned baritone, was nominated for his role as the Celebrant in the 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. “Initially, I had no dreams of becoming an opera singer,” Sykes said in 2019. “But that changed when I was at Cal State Fullerton. I had teachers who poured their lives into me. I had everything I needed right on campus to prepare me for my career.”
South Park is continuing its 28th season on Wednesday night with a Christmas-themed episode. A sneak peek shows Vice President J.D. Vance as an elf helping Donald Trump raise money for the Salvation Army. Vance’s likeness on the Comedy Central show has taken a miniature form since last season. Two episodes ago, he was shown having an affair with Trump, who himself was sleeping with Satan. Trump manages to convince Satan that a video of him and Vance having sex was artificially generated, after which Vance and Trump continue to conspire to abort Trump’s and Satan’s baby. When South Park left off last month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was depicted as an attention-hungry “d-----bag” competing for social media likes against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who again is shown shooting a dog. “This is not your content!” Hegseth yells at her. “Everyone like and subscribe to the Department of War!”
The home delivery app Instacart is charging people vastly different prices for identical items, a study led by Consumer Reports has found. The report warned that the pricing differentials could be worth as much as $1,200 a year to a family which uses the app for its regular shop. The report used 437 shoppers to place identical orders at branches of stores including Target and Safeway in four cities—Seattle, Washington; Washington, D.C.; Saint Paul, Minnesota, and North Canton, Ohio—then compared the prices for each order. The highest price difference found was 23 percent. In one case a box of Cheerios cost one shopper $4.99 and another $6.12. In total 75 percent of items were priced differently, the research by Consumer Reports, the non-profit think tank Groundwork Collaborative, and the non-profit news organization More Perfect Union found. The reasons for the price differentials are not clear but the report found that Instacart can use demographics such as household income, sex, and age to adjust prices “dynamically.” The firm denied Tuesday that it used “dynamic pricing,” meaning changing pricing based on customer background and behavior, or that it used demographic data to inform how it changed prices. But as recently as October the company’s webpage said that it used an AI-pricing platform called Eversight and said that the technology uses “dynamic pricing.” That term has since been removed. A Target spokesperson told the New York Times that it “is not responsible for prices on the Instacart platform.” Instacart uses gig workers to pick and deliver items from supermarkets in thousands of cities in all 50 states. It is valued at $12 billion and has seen shares increase by almost 50 per cent since it floated in 2023.