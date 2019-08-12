CHEAT SHEET
MORE ANSWERS
Canada Murders: Teens Suspected in Killing Spree Died by Apparent Suicide
The two Canadian teen fugitives suspected of murdering three people died by apparent suicide days before their bodies were discovered in a nationwide manhunt, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday. “While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known,” RCMP said in a statement. “However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area.”
Police suspect Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are behind the double murder of a couple whose bodies were discovered on July 15 off of the Alaska Highway, about 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs. The two teenagers are also suspected in the death of a 64-year-old botanist, who was found next to their burned-out pickup truck days later. RCMP also said Monday that firearms were found near the teen’s bodies, and police are now analyzing whether these weapons were connected to the murders.