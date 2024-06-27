CHEAT SHEET
Midwest Train Carrying Explosive Fuel Derails Outside Chicago
Residents of Matteson, Illinois were told to evacuate on Thursday morning after a train transporting “various substances” including a highly flammable and explosive fuel, derailed and began leaking. About 25 of the train’s cars derailed from the tracks in the quiet Chicago suburb on Thursday morning, according to NBC Chicago. One of the cars, which contained liquified natural gas, began leaking, but has since been contained, according to NBC. “There is no danger to public safety,” a spokesperson for Canada National Railway told NBC in an emailed statement. “A precautionary evacuation was ordered but has since been lifted except for properties immediately adjacent to the site.” The cause of the derailment is under investigation.