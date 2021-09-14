Trudeau Slams Anti-Vaxx Protester Who Called His Wife a ‘Whore’
‘CHICKEN-SHIT’
A protester called Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a “whore” and Justin Trudeau “fucking chicken shit” at an outdoor interview on the Canadian prime minister’s campaign trail on Monday. Trudeau, who was preparing for a media interview on the scene, pulled down his mask and replied, “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”
The local outlet that was hosting the interview has censored its footage, but a Buzzfeed News reporter and The Independent both reported the protester used the word “whore” in reference to Sophie, who was not present. He also allegedly pointed at his arm and said, “Come on, buddy, vaccinate me.” Ahead of the country’s hotly contested Sept. 20 election, anti-vaxx protesters and COVID-19 truthers have made their presence known at many of Trudeau’s events, in one instance throwing gravel at him.
Trudeau then sat down for the interview, telling a local journalist he was fine and that “it’s more about people like you trying to do your work, Canadians seeing it, people coming out. It is what it is.” He then called the incident “troubling for our democracy” as the protester started to scream expletives at him again.