Canadian Police Find Second Torched Car Linked to Teen Double Murder Suspects
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed Wednesday that they have located a second torched vehicle that was used by two teenage fugitives suspected in the double murder of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24. The men—Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18—were named as suspects eight days after the couple’s bodies were discovered on July 15 off of the Alaska Highway, about 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs. On Monday, police found the second burned-out car in Gillam, Manitoba. “We can now confirm that this vehicle is the same vehicle the suspects were traveling in,” Cpl. Julie Courchene said in a Wednesday press conference.
The teenagers—who are also suspected in the death of an unidentified man whose body was found next to another burned-out car linked to them—were last seen at the general store in Dease Lake in Northern B.C. on July 14. Courchene added the teens are “considered armed and dangerous.” The RCMP also confirmed the pair were spotted across the northern prairie provinces this week, and appear to be moving further east.