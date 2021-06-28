Canada Records All-Time High Temperature of 115 Degrees F During Terrifying Heatwave
NOT NORMAL
People in western Canada are feeling the terrifying consequences of the climate crisis in real time. The temperature in the village of Lytton, in the south of British Columbia, hit a national all-time high Sunday. The thermometer hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit at its peak, surpassing the previous national high of 113 that was set in Saskatchewan in the late 1930s. The Weather Network reports the heat is expected to get even worse this week, and explained that the record temperatures are due to a type of extremely high pressure known as a “heat dome.” Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips told CTV: “I like to break a record, but this is like shattering and pulverizing them. It’s warmer in parts of western Canada than in Dubai.”