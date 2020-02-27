Canada Won’t Provide Security to Meghan and Harry After Royal Departure
The Canadian government will reportedly stop paying for security for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. Canada has reportedly been providing RCMP security to the couple and their 9-month-old son Archie since November. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office told CBC News. “The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations.” “As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis,” the statement added.