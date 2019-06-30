CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Artist Who Depicted Trump Playing Golf Over Dead Migrant Bodies Fired
A cartoonist in Canada has been fired after he shared an illustration depicting President Trump golfing over the dead bodies of two drowned migrants. Michael de Adder was dropped by his publishing company in New Brunswick following his tweet of the drawing, which shows Trump looking over the bodies and asking “Do you mind if I play through?” Brunswick News Inc. said the termination had nothing to do with de Adder’s illustration, saying they were never even offered the drawing for publication, NBC News reports. In a Twitter statement, the agency said the firing of de Adder, who was a contracted freelancer, had been in the works for weeks amid a decision to bring back a different cartoonist.
De Adder’s work is based on the viral photo first published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada depicting a Salvadoran man and his nearly 2-year-old daughter who were found face-down and clinging to each other in the Rio Grande. The two were trying to enter the U.S. after being unable to apply for asylum.