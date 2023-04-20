Thieves Steal $20M During ‘Very Rare’ Gold Heist at Toronto Airport
OCEAN’S EH-LEVEN
A gold heist at Canada’s biggest airport is being investigated by authorities, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Thursday, confirming an earlier report by the Toronto Sun that “someone” had successfully shifted around a large quantity of the precious metal through Toronto Pearson Airport earlier this week. In a press conference on Thursday, a Peel Regional Police spokesperson announced that around $20 million worth of gold, part of a “high-value container,” was snatched from a holding cargo facility after it was unloaded from a plane that had landed at the airport. “This is very rare,” the spokesperson said. The Sun reported earlier on Thursday that roughly 3,600 pounds of gold—at current market prices, a payload worth more than $100 million—had been stolen. An unnamed police source told the Sun that the theft may be linked to organized crime figures. “We are still trying to get accurate information on the heist,” a RCMP spokesperson told Bloomberg News at the time.