Canadian ‘Bucket List’ TikTok Star With Terminal Cancer Has Died
‘HE WAS LOVED’
A Canadian TikTok star with terminal cancer who amassed hundreds of thousands of followers by sharing his “bucket list” journey has died, his brother confirmed in a post on the channel. Harrison Gilks, 18, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft-tissue cancer, in 2020—which led to a tumor near his prostate, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The disease was deemed terminal last year, and in June he started traveling and trying to tick items off his “bucket list.” His posts garnered him more than 300,000 followers. He passed away “with his mom, dad and brother holding his hands and by his side,” an obituary reads. “After nearly two-and-a-half years of a hard-fought battle, knowing he did as much as he could, knowing he was loved and strong, he said goodbye.”