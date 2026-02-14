One dedicated 6-year-old from Pennsylvania has sent previous records crumbling by selling an astonishing 87,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a single season. Pim Neill, a Daisy Scout, has harnessed the power of social media to sell tens of thousands of boxes per day. After being rejected from one Girl Scout group and doubted by another, the plucky entrepreneur was determined to prove everyone wrong. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” her father, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. Door-to-door sales, pre-orders, and leafleting every day saw Pim’s numbers grow to the point she dared to dream of the grand prize: a trip to Niagara Falls. Her story has resonated on TikTok, where her family is posting frequent updates on her tally, and she quickly blew past the previous record of 44,200 boxes, set by Girl Scout Katie Francis in 2020. “We aren’t sure what happened, so we can only try to sell more boxes,” Anorak-Neill said. “People were excited to help a 6-year-old crush a record that was literally set the season after she was born.” With one record behind her, Pim is now gunning for the lifetime total, also set by Francis, of 180,0000. With more than a decade to go in the program, she is off to a sweet start.
Canadian Curler Tells Olympic Opponent to ‘F*** Off’
Things are heating up at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as the Canadian men’s curling team clashed with Sweden in a fiery back-and-forth. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating in their Friday match—and was promptly treated to some un-Canadian impoliteness. “I haven’t done it once. You can f--- off,” Kennedy can be heard saying in a clip broadcast on live TV. “I’ll show you the video after the game,” Eriksson replied, causing further profanity-laced outbursts from Kennedy. The Canadian was alleged to have touched his curling stone after releasing it, a violation in the sport. Video evidence appears to show Kennedy poking the stone after letting it go on its run down the ice, but no penalty was issued. World Curling issued a verbal warning to the Canadian team, and an official memo has been circulated clarifying that players can only touch the handle of their stone during delivery, not the granite part. Kennedy later admitted regret over losing his cool but argued that he was defending his integrity. “I don’t like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour,” he told reporters. Canada beat the defending gold-medalists 8-6 and is currently sitting in the second position on the leaderboard.
The crime-fighting Charlie’s Angels trio has proven remarkably hard to kill. Sony has tapped screenwriter Pete Chiarelli—known for The Proposal, Crazy Rich Asians, and Now You See Me 2—to pen the latest big-screen reboot of the iconic franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A director has not yet been officially announced, though sources told the outlet Drew Barrymore—who starred in the hit 2000 adaptation—is being floated for the role. Charlie’s Angels first debuted as a hit ABC series in 1976, starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith as private investigators working for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. The franchise received a glossy revival in 2000, when Barrymore teamed up with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in a big-screen version that grossed $264.1 million worldwide. Not every reboot has landed. Sony attempted to revive the franchise in 2019 with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, but the film struggled at the box office, earning just $73 million worldwide.
A dramatic operation took place in the search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother on Friday night. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been seen since Jan. 31. She is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities have now detained three people in connection with the case, according to Fox News Digital. A Pima County Sheriff SWAT team moved in after receiving a tip and executed a search warrant at a home roughly two miles from Nancy’s residence. Two men and one of their mothers were taken into custody, the outlet reported. Investigators also towed a silver SUV from a parking lot outside a Tucson restaurant Friday night as part of the ongoing probe. The developments mark the most significant movement in the case since Nancy’s disappearance nearly two weeks ago. Authorities have previously recovered DNA evidence from someone who wasn’t Nancy that was found on her property. No one detained has been identified or named as a suspect. The FBI has also intensified its involvement, doubling the reward to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy’s whereabouts.
Shelly Desai, known for his recurring roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Men of A Certain Age, has died at 90, his family announced. His cause of death was not provided. Early in his career, the Indian-American actor performed in both Off-Broadway and Broadway productions in the 1970s. He later made dozens of appearances in TV series, including ER, Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, and Ugly Betty. Desai also appeared in multiple movies, including Thelma & Louise, Clifford, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. He played Carlos in Men of A Certain Age between 2009 and 2011. Perhaps most notably, Desai appeared in several episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia playing Hwang, a landlord who was always chasing rent from Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his stepdaughters, April and Dawn, and three grandchildren.
The disappearance of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, has taken another turn. Investigators announced on Friday that they discovered DNA belonging to an unknown individual at the 84-year-old’s home in Tucson, Arizona. “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property,” the sheriff’s department said. “Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to. We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.” They also confirmed that they had found several gloves in their search of the area near Nancy’s home, from where she is thought to have been abducted. However, the nearest one was located roughly two miles from Nancy’s home and not in the house, as had been previously reported. The mother of three disappeared from her home on Feb. 1, with an alleged ransom note sent to the media demanding $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her release. Savannah and her siblings have said that they are willing to negotiate with kidnappers, but so far have yet to receive proof of life of their mother. “We will never give up on her,” Guthrie wrote in a message on X.
Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando has been hospitalized after being accused of sending unsolicited explicit videos to a fan. The 58-year-old singer, who has been open about past struggles with substance abuse and mental health, was admitted for treatment on Thursday, according to Variety. The claims came from a woman posting under the pseudonym “Dawn,” who shared alleged direct messages through The Underground Bunker, a site run by journalist Tony Ortega. Dawn said she and Dando had briefly exchanged messages years prior, but things escalated after she reached out to congratulate him on his band’s comeback album, “Love Chant.” According to screenshots shared on the site, Dando asked, “Would it be cool if I sent you an ‘art’ photo?” before sending explicit videos of himself masturbating without consent. He later followed up with a message reading, “Ok, sorry thanks I just need an outlet.” alongside another masturbation video. Dawn said the exchange left her highly disturbed. “I’ve never felt anger like that,” she told Ortega. “Don’t call me an outlet, that’s gross.” Ortega added that both Dawn and her husband were “grossed out” by the messages.
Journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty to all charges related to his coverage of anti-ICE protests in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a court appearance on Friday. Lemon, 59, was asked by Magistrate Judge Douglas L. Micko if he understood the charges against him and was aware of his constitutional rights, to which Lemon answered affirmatively. Micko is the same judge who refused to sign the Department of Justice’s original attempt to criminally charge the journalist. A prosecutor said that during the arrest, authorities took Lemon’s cellphone and obtained a search warrant. Abbe Lowell, Lemon’s lawyer, said the phone seizure was a possible “over-execution.” Federal prosecutors charged Lemon with conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship after he attended and reported on an anti-ICE protest at a church on January 18. A federal grand jury indicted Lemon and eight other co-defendants late last month. The Daily Beast reached out to Lemon for comment.
President Donald Trump, himself a convicted felon, has issued pardons to five former NFL players, including one who is already deceased. Their crimes covered offences from courtroom deception to major drug crimes. The clemency decisions were announced Thursday by White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson. In a post on X, she wrote: “As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation.” Former New York Jets standout Joe Klecko received relief after admitting to lying under oath to a federal grand jury probing an insurance fraud scheme. Klecko later entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Dallas Cowboys lineman Nate Newton, a three-time Super Bowl winner, was pardoned following a conviction tied to marijuana trafficking. Johnson said owner Jerry Jones delivered the news personally. Jamal Lewis, once a top 2000 draft pick, pleaded guilty after using a cellphone to arrange a drug deal. Travis Henry admitted involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Billy Cannon, pardoned posthumously, confessed to counterfeiting and died in 2018.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport at the Olympic Games dismissed Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal to be reinstated to the competition after he was disqualified over athlete expression rules. He was dismissed from the Olympics after he competed wearing a helmet featuring the photographs of Ukrainian athletes killed as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Heraskevych’s commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines,” the decision stated. “The Sole Arbitrator considers these Guidelines provide a reasonable balance between athletes’ interests to express their views, and athletes’ interests to receive undivided attention for their sporting performance on the field of play.” Ahead of the decision, Heraskevych, 27, told CNN that no matter what the court determined, he was proud that the helmet had received attention. “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes,” he said. “People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful for that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”