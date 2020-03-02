Canadian Ex-Model Claims Actor Timothy Hutton Raped Her When She Was 14
A former model from Canada claims she was raped by actor Timothy Hutton over 30 years ago when she was 14 years old, BuzzFeed News reports. Sera Johnston says that in 1983 she and two other girls were invited to Hutton’s hotel room, where the actor and his friends offered Johnston and the other girls drinks. She claims Hutton got “very close” to her and started “petting (her) legs and stuff.” She says she doesn’t recall how she ended up in a bedroom with Hutton and one of his friends, but she claims she tried to leave before Hutton started kissing her neck. Hutton and his friend allegedly undressed Johnston “like a doll,” before Hutton got on top of her. “Please, don’t do this. I can’t do it. I can’t,” Johnson recalled telling Hutton at the time. The actor allegedly said she would like it, and his friend would watch. Hutton then started raping Johnston, she alleges, and his friend put his erect penis into her mouth while standing next to the bed.
One of the two girls who was in the hotel room with Johnston told the website that she recalled seeing Johnston go off with Hutton and another man for what she thought was voluntary sex. Five of Johnston’s friends and relatives confirmed to BuzzFeed News that she told them that about the alleged rape. Johnston has filed a complaint with the Vancouver Police Department about the alleged incident.
Hutton’s lawyer told the website the actor had never met Johnston and “completely and unequivocally denies” her claims. The lawyer said Johnston was trying to extort the actor, pointing to the fact that Johnston first hired her own attorney to pursue a $1.5 million financial settlement rather than going to police. According to Johnston, Hutton agreed to pay $135,000—but she said she pulled out of the deal after she was notified that Hutton would deny the alleged assault. The actor’s lawyer also noted that Johnston’s ex-boyfriend reached out to Hutton’s friend who allegedly took part in the incident last year, and offered to personally broker a deal. A spokesperson for Hutton said the actor has since spoken with the FBI to report Johnston for attempted extortion. The agency did not confirm nor deny the probe, but Johnston said she has yet to be contacted.