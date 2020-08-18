CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Canadian Fashion Exec Peter Nygard Accused of Setting Sons Up for Statutory Rape
SUED
Read it at New York Daily News
The sons of Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard filed a lawsuit against their father Sunday accusing him of setting them up for statutory rape when they were teenagers. The two claim that Nygard told one of his “girlfriends” to have sex with them when they were 14 and 15 years old, allegedly telling her to “make a man” out of one of them. The two incidents allegedly involved the same woman, who is not identified in the lawsuit, and one allegedly happened in 2004 and the other in 2018. Nygard has been accused of running a sex trafficking ring. Ten women filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that he drugged and raped young girls over the course of several decades.