Former Flight Attendant Accused of Pretending to Be a Pilot
A Canadian national is in U.S. federal custody after authorities say he spent years securing free airline travel by misrepresenting himself as a crew member. Prosecutors allege Dallas Pokornik, 33, formerly employed as a flight attendant, used counterfeit credentials to claim privileges reserved for pilots and active flight attendants on U.S. carriers. The alleged conduct lasted roughly four years before Pokornik’s arrest in Panama and subsequent extradition to Hawaii, where he pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges. If convicted, the Toronto resident could face up to 20 years in prison. Officials say that on one occasion, he even tried to access the cockpit’s jump seat, a space normally allotted to off-duty pilots, though it remains unclear whether he ever sat there during flight. Prosecutors have not identified the carriers involved by name but linked them to cities where major airlines are based. A magistrate judge has ordered him held pending further proceedings. In filings, authorities have reportedly drawn comparisons to the film Catch Me If You Can, which features the character Frank Abagnale, who famously impersonates a pilot to exploit airline benefits.