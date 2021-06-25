CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Government Adds Three Percenters to Terror List
The Canadian government added the Three Percenters to their Criminal Code List, along with three other groups, according to a press release by Public Safety Canada. The group is an American and Canadian far right-wing militia that advocates for gun rights and has taken an aggressive stance against the U.S. federal government. Members of the militia participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and six were recently charged with conspiracy offenses. The Three Percenters’ assets can now be frozen in Canada and group members can also be barred from entering the country.
There are 77 groups on the Criminal Code list that Canadian authorities say pose a “serious threat” to national security.