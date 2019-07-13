CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Journalist and YouTube Star, Americans Among 26 Dead in Somalia Hotel Attack
At least 26 people were killed, including two Americans and popular Canadian journalist and YouTube star Hodan Nalayeh, when a car bomb was detonated and four men attacked the Hotel Asasey in Kismayo, Somalia south of the capital Mogadishu. At least 56 people were seriously injured during a gunbattle between security forces and the four attackers which lasted more than 12 hours. The attackers were killed in that battle. A second journalist working for Somali Broadcasting Corporation trying to shoot the scene was also killed in the crossfire. Terror group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel, which was hosting a meeting of regional leaders ahead of elections in August.