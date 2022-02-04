Unvaxxed Dad Barred From Seeing His Immunocompromised Kid
A dad in New Brunswick, Canada, lost custody of his children this week after he repeatedly refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Justice Nathalie Godbout blocked the dad from seeing the children, including an immunocompromised 10-year-old girl, after he and his new partner refused to get vaccinated, writing in her ruling that the two were “well-positioned to transmit the virus” if they caught it. Godbout also blasted the dad’s own “research” into the Pfizer vaccine, which he cited as a reason why he believed it was unsafe. “His own anecdotal research on such a highly specialized topic carries little to no weight in the overall analysis when measured against the sound medical advice of our public health officials,” she wrote. The father can speak to the children over Zoom, but he cannot see them until he gets vaccinated and returns to court. Godbout also ruled that the mother could get her children vaccinated without their dad’s permission.