U.S. News

Canadian Leader Threatens to Cut Off Power to U.S.

PULL THE PLUG

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is ready to retaliate as Trump slaps the country with 25 percent tariffs.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insulted Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
TrumplandMTG’s Reporter Boyfriend Claims He’s Received Thousands of Death Threats Since Zelensky Wardrobe Question
Nandika Chatterjee