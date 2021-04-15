Canadian MP Appears Naked in House of Commons Zoom
WHOOPSIE
A Canadian MP bared all in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons on Wednesday, appearing naked on camera in his office as his fellow members of Parliament logged onto Zoom. William Amos, a liberal representative from Quebec, said in a statement that he had just been out running and found himself in the midst of changing as the camera turned on. He wrote, “My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.” Claude DeBellefeuille, another Quebecois MP and Amos’ party’s whip, pointed out during the meeting that House of Commons rules require MPs to wear a jacket, tie, shirt, pants, and underwear.