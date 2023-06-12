Pro Golfer Tackled by Canadian Open Security After Being Mistaken for a Fan

CHEAT SHEET
A professional golfer was tackled to the ground—NFL-style—at the Canadian Open on Sunday as he tried to celebrate Nick Taylor’s victory. Taylor became the first Canadian to win his country’s open in 69 years with an astonishing 72-foot putt, triggering jubilant scenes on the 18th Green. Fellow Canadian and PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin ran onto the green to spray Taylor with a bottle of champagne, but was quickly cut down by security. Some fans had also rushed onto the green to celebrate and sportscasters speculated that security at the tournament simply did not recognize Hadwin. His wife, Jessica, later tweeted to confirm that Hadwin was OK and had “in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”