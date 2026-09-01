Canadian PM Shuts Down Hegseth’s Vile Dig

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has fired back at President Donald Trump’s goons’ constant trolling of his country.

Carney specifically took issue with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s post in which he shared an image of a young Canadian cadet receiving a medal in uniform, which was widely interpreted as him body-shaming her.

When asked about Hegseth and other Trump officials insulting the Canadian military, Carney scoffed.

Pete Hegseth makes a post about Canadians on X. X

“It’s beneath their office,” he said.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jacob Bliss defended Hegseth, saying, “The X post speaks for itself.”

Mark Carney has said his country will need to entirely rethink its relationship with the U.S. Chris Tanouye/REUTERS

Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claimed that Canada “doesn’t have a military” as he weighed in on his boss’s trade war.

Canada, of course, does have a military—one that has fought alongside the United States in multiple conflicts, including both world wars, the Korean War, the Gulf War, and in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Today, the Canadian Armed Forces have 70,000 regular soldiers and around 30,000 reserve personnel.

Canada has a military, contrary to Sean Duffy's beliefs. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Carney, who said this month that Canada needs to rethink its relationship with the U.S. because of Trump’s erratic behavior and policies, also criticized the administration for its constant nonsensical posting.

“When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions±we can have those discussions,” Carney said.

“Look, it’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Canada. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Both countries entered trade negotiations last month, as Canada tried to reach an agreement to reverse or at least reduce Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, but talks collapsed on Aug. 21. Carney has said the U.S. had demands that were unreasonable, including what he called “threats on French language and culture and Canadian culture.”

After the talks went south, Carney said Canada was doubling down on its strategy of moving away from trade with the U.S. and expanding its trade with other countries, like China.

He said that Canada “cannot accept what they offered, and we will not give what they asked.” He added, “We were not prepared to compromise Canada’s sovereignty or undermine our key industries.”

Trump stands next to a map labeled “Lake America” as he signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president has not been pleased with Canadian officials standing their ground in the negotiations, even as he has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada in his second term, referring to it as the 51st state and insulting its leaders.