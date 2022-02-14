CHEAT SHEET
    11 Arrested as Cops Find Cache of Weapons in ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests

    Anna Venarchik

    Canadian authorities have arrested 11 people after discovering an arsenal of weapons among protesters at the U.S. border in Alberta. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were tipped off about an armed subset embedded in the widespread protests, and proceeded to find guns, ammunition, a machete, body armor, and high-capacity firearm magazines in three trailers, per CBC. Following the successful raid, Premier Jason Kenney said, “Now that the RCMP has successfully resolved this potential threat, they will proceed, I’m informed, with enforcement against others who are involved in the blockade.”

