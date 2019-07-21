CHEAT SHEET
WHOOPS
Canadian Police Livestream Presser About Double Homicide Using Cat Filter
Canadian police held a somber press conference this weekend to deliver details on a double homicide, but viewers tuning in on Facebook Live were left baffled: The police officer speaking about the slaying was shown with cat ears and whiskers. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia later explained that an “automatic setting” on Facebook Live had accidentally been switched on when they were announcing news about the killing of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend. After re-recording the entire press conference minus the “cat filter,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet apologized for the “technical difficulties” viewers experienced the first time around. The press conference concerned Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, who were found dead on a remote highway earlier this week. Canadian police say they are now investigating the deaths as a double homicide and have asked anyone with information to come forward.