Politician Steps Down After Buying Signed Copy of Mein Kampf

A local politician from Ontario is resigning amid scrutiny for purchasing a signed copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography, Mein Kampf. Bob Gale, the now-former Niagara Regional Chair, bought the book in 2010 for around $6,000. The purchase went unnoticed by the public until it was discovered by a member of the Niagara Anti-Racism Association. Gale maintains that the book is part of his artifact collection instead of an endorsement of the murderous Nazi dictator. In his letter announcing his departure, he didn’t mention Mein Kampf by name, but said he was the owner of “a historical book found in many libraries.” He also called out the whistleblower who made the discovery, calling them a communist party member. A coalition of local anti-racist groups demanded Gale resign and explain himself. “It’s shocking but not surprising that Niagara’s highest elected municipal official owns hate literature,” Sherri Darlene of the Justice 4 Black Lives Niagara, said. According to CBC, Gale leaves office after separately stirring up controversy for trying to fundamentally reshape Niagara’s municipal government system. Before entering public office, Gale was a police officer and head of his family’s oil company.

