CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and His Wife Sophie Are Separating

    SPLITSVILLE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain.

    LISI NIESNER/Reuters

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, according to a brief statement posted Wednesday on Trudeau’s Instagram page. The decision came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations,” the statement said, but that the pair “remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other.” The couple, married since 2005, requested privacy for the wellbeing of their three children. According to the prime minister’s office, they’ve already signed a legal separation agreement. “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the office said in a statement.

    Read it at ABC News
    ,