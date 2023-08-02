CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and His Wife Sophie Are Separating
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating, according to a brief statement posted Wednesday on Trudeau’s Instagram page. The decision came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations,” the statement said, but that the pair “remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other.” The couple, married since 2005, requested privacy for the wellbeing of their three children. According to the prime minister’s office, they’ve already signed a legal separation agreement. “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the office said in a statement.