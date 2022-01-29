CHEAT SHEET
Trudeau Moved to Secret Location as Anti-Vax Protest Grows
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved from their residence to a secret location on Saturday due to the security risk posed by growing anti-vax protests in the capitol of Ottawa, CBC reports. Protestors initially descended on the streets Saturday to push back against the country’s vaccination mandate for long-haul truck drivers, many of whom operate across the U.S.-Canadian border. However, it has since turned into a massive—though currently peaceful—protest against a variety of public health measures. Many truckers and other protesters have flooded the parliamentary precinct. Trudeau is currently in isolation after one of his children tested positive for COVID.