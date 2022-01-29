CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trudeau Moved to Secret Location as Anti-Vax Protest Grows

    SECURITY CONCERN

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Intern

    Lars Hagberg/AFP via Getty

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were moved from their residence to a secret location on Saturday due to the security risk posed by growing anti-vax protests in the capitol of Ottawa, CBC reports. Protestors initially descended on the streets Saturday to push back against the country’s vaccination mandate for long-haul truck drivers, many of whom operate across the U.S.-Canadian border. However, it has since turned into a massive—though currently peaceful—protest against a variety of public health measures. Many truckers and other protesters have flooded the parliamentary precinct. Trudeau is currently in isolation after one of his children tested positive for COVID.

    Read it at CBC