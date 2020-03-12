Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Self-Isolates as Wife Awaits Coronavirus Test Results
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that he will self-isolate and work from home out of an “abundance of caution” as his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau awaits test results for the novel coronavirus. The prime minister’s wife started “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms” such as a “low fever” after returning to Canada from an event in London, according to a statement. “She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided,” the statement continued, adding that Prime Minister Trudeau is experiencing no symptoms himself. “The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion,” the statement reads.