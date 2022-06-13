CHEAT SHEET
Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID—Again
ROUND TWO
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In his post, Trudeau said that he is isolating and feels “okay, but that’s because I got my shots.” He urged people to get vaccinated and boosted in the announcement. Trudeau met with top officials, including President Joe Biden, last week in Los Angeles, as CTV News reported. This is the second time that the prime minister has tested positive for the virus, with the first being in January.