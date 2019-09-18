Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire After 2001 Picture of Him Wearing Brownface Surfaces

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup to an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala at the Vancouver private school where he taught in 2001, according to a photo obtained by TIME.

The picture, found in West Point Grey Academy’s yearbook, shows Trudeau with his face, neck and hands darkened—along with him wearing a turban and robes. While he was not the only one pictured in costume at the gala, he appeared to be the only one pictured in brownface.

The photo, which surfaced as Trudeau is ramping up his re-election campaign, sparked an outpouring of criticism on Twitter, where many accused the Canadian prime minister of racism.

Media relations lead of the Liberal Party of Canada, Zita Astravas, confirmed to TIME that it was Trudeau in the photo. “It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights.’ He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin,” Astravas said.

Trudeau, who announced his re-election bid earlier this month amid accusations he meddled in a corruption case, was reportedly due to address the photograph in remarks later Wednesday evening.