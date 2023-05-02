Canadian Singing Icon Gordon Lightfoot Dead at 84

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBC
Gordon Lightfoot, the folk music singer who has been referred to as Canada’s poet laureate, has died at the age of 84 in a Toronto hospital. “If there was a Mt. Rushmore in Canada, Gordon would be on it,” rocker Tom Cochrane once said of Lightfoot. The Ontario-born singer-songwriter made a name for himself with the 1970 song “If You Could Read My Mind,” and went on to record hits including “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “Rainy Day People.” Bob Dylan presided over his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.