Canadian Ski Resort Whistler Means British Columbia is Now Largest COVID-19 Variant Hotspot Outside Brazil

Read it at Guardian
The posh ski village of Whistler, British Columbia has been shut down after 877 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant P1 have turned the province into the largest variant outbreak outside Brazil, where the variant was first identified. Canada, which is buckling under a deadly third wave of the pandemic, has enforced tighter restrictions as it struggles to launch a nation-wide vaccine campaign. It is unclear just how the variant arrived at the ski resort where the first 84 people who tested positive there had not reported any travel outside Canada. Since it was first identified in British Columbia, the P1 outbreak has spread to neighboring provinces and is suspected of infecting 21 of Vancouver’s Canucks pro hockey team players.