Swimmer Reveals She Was Drugged at Championship Celebration in Hungary
VULNERABLE
In a Wednesday Instagram post, Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey revealed that she was drugged while attending a world championship in Budapest. The Olympian says she was out celebrating on the final night of the tournament when she was drugged and sustained a concussion as well as a rib sprain. In the post, Harvey, 22, says that there is a “four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing” and reveals that she felt “ashamed” the next morning. According to Harvey’s friends, they had to carry her unconscious body. The swimmer highlighted the prevalence of drugging—the last page of her Instagram slideshow features screenshots of articles about spiking drinks—but said that she is remaining focused on her text competition. Fina, swimming’s governing body, said that it plans to open an investigation into the incident.