Canadian Teen Upsets Two Former Champs in One Week at U.S. Open
CANUCK WUNDERKIND
Sunday evening saw a rising star of the tennis world continue her incredible U.S. Open streak as Leylah Fernandez, 18, knocked out 2016 tournament winner Angelique Kerber. Fernandez, who upset defending champion Naomi Osaka in a match on Friday, lost the first set to the more seasoned Kerber but claimed the next two with obvious delight. The Canadian, who was ranked No. 73 going into the tournament, celebrated every successful groundstroke, pumping her fist or windmilling her arms. Fernandez cinched the final serve in the third set by hitting a shot that her opponent returned into the net. Fernandez has only ever made it as far as the third round in any major tournament until now. She will advance to the quarter-finals this week, where she’ll face Elina Svitolina in a battle for a slot in the semi-finals.