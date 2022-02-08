Canadian Leaders Are Sick of the GOP’s Anti-Vax BS, Calling It ‘Foreign Interference’
STAY IN YOUR LANE
Canada has had enough of U.S. Republicans urging Canadians to rebel against the government, with one official going so far as to call the public outcry “foreign interference.” The remarks came in a TIME report on the Canadian government’s frustrations with U.S. officials who’ve voiced support for truckers opposing Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “It is certainly not the concern of the Texas attorney general as to how we in Canada go about our daily lives in accordance with the rule of law,” said public safety minister Marco Mendicino, who also condemned those who advocated against Canadian laws. “We need to be vigilant about potential foreign interference.” The comments came as anti-vaccine Canadian truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit on Monday. Police said Tuesday morning the bridge had re-opened.