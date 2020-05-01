Canadians Can No Longer Use Assault-Style Weapons After Horrific Murder Rampage
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a national ban on assault-style weapons after a gunman slaughtered 22 people in a 12-hour murder spree in Nova Scotia. “You don’t need an AR-15 to bring down a deer,” Trudeau said. “So, effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade assault weapons in this country.” While the ban is effective immediately, Canadians will be able to get rid of their weapons over a two-year amnesty period. Trudeau said the powerful weapons are designed “to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time”—and mass shooting victims need more than just “thoughts and prayers.” Earlier this month, Canadian denturist Gabriel Wortman, 51, executed 22 people as he moved across Nova Scotia in a fake police car and uniform, even killing a married couple in front of their children.