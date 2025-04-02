Cheat Sheet
Statue Gets Own Security to Stop Tourists Groping Its Breasts
1
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.02.25 10:34AM EDT 
People pose for photographs with the iconic Molly Malone statue in Dublin's city centre after it was vandalised with black paint across it's front. The statue of the semi historical, semi-legendary figure is a popular tourist destination. Picture date: Wednesday August 16, 2023. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
People pose for photographs with the iconic Molly Malone statue in Dublin's city centre after it was vandalised with black paint across it's front. The statue of the semi historical, semi-legendary figure is a popular tourist destination. Picture date: Wednesday August 16, 2023. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images) Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A famous statue in Dublin has been assigned a security detail in an effort to stop tourists from squeezing its breasts. Molly Malone, a fictional fisherman’s wife who serves as an unofficial mascot for the city, is said to bring good luck to travelers who rub her breasts, according to a rumor allegedly started in 2012 by an overly-imaginative tour guide. But the practice has become so widespread that the statue’s chest area has now become discolored, and has led locals to complain of “disgusting” behavior from tourists. The council, which stressed the announcement is not an April Fools Day joke, said on Tuesday that a group of stewards would be deployed to protect the statue and ensure Malone is treated with “respect”. If attitudes fail to change, the statue could be elevated onto a plinth or even moved indoors, they added. In the meantime, the stewards assigned to protect the statue are the same ones who guarded the infamous art portal which would livestream between Dublin and New York but was shut down after inappropriate behavior last year.

Read it at RTE

2

Canadians Rush to Sell U.S. Homes as Trump Tensions Mount

IT’S NOT ME, IT’S YOU
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 04.02.25 9:52AM EDT 
A sign with the Canadian national flag.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Canadians are hurrying to sell their U.S. homes as tensions between the two neighbors and historic allies mount, exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s push to impose tariffs on the country, Axios reports. Canadian property owners in states like Florida—which are popular with “snowbirds” escaping harsh winters—are “worried,” said broker Alexandra DuPont. She said she’s working with some 35 Canadian sellers, but no buyers. “They feel like they have to take a break from the U.S. for now and see where it goes,” DuPont said. Trump’s promised tariffs take effect on April 2, in what Trump has branded as “Liberation Day.” Canadian Mark Dunlop, who is selling his Florida winter home, told CTV News that the White House doesn’t “understand the visceral impact—the punch in the stomach Canadians feel.” “We didn’t think things would get any worse between the United States and Canada,” he added. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs.

Read it at Axios

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

3
Kylie and Jason Kelce Welcome Their Fourth Baby Girl
SERIOUSLY OUTNUMBERED
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.02.25 5:03AM EDT 
Jason and Kylie Kelce stand on a sports field with their three daughters.
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Kylie and Jason Kelce have welcomed a fourth daughter, the couple shared on Instagram. “Whoop there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce,” they wrote in a joint post announcing she’d arrived on Sunday. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star and his podcaster wife also share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. Kylie Kelce, 33, had continued hosting her podcast Not Gonna Lie right up until Finn’s birth. The show debuted in December and shot to the top of the pod charts, even dethroning Joe Rogan for a time. Her famous guests have included former first lady Michelle Obama, pop star Kelly Clarkson, and actor Kate Hudson. Jason Kelce, 37, also hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner who has been dating pop superstar Taylor Swift since 2023. After winning the Super Bowl in 2018, Jason Kelce retired from the Eagles in 2023 after 13 seasons. He is widely considered one of the best centers in team history and now appears on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown pregame show.

Read it at People

4
The Most 👀 Lines From Trump’s Kid Rock Press Conference
QUOTE MACHINE
Chris Cillizza
Updated 04.01.25 9:44PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 9:40PM EDT 
President Donald Trump speaks next to Kid Rock during a press conference and executive order signing in the White House Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks next to Kid Rock during a press conference and executive order signing in the White House Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2025. Leah Millis/REUTERS

President Donald Trump signed a “very serious” executive order banning ticket-scalping Monday afternoon, with a little help from Kid Rock. Trump also took questions for more than 40 minutes—on topics ranging from tariffs to Tiger Woods’ love life, naturally—as Mr. Kid (Mr. Rock?) stood awkwardly slightly off camera. As with every Trump presser, it was a lot, so I went through the transcript of the remarks line by line. There was praise for the recently-purchased White House Tesla (“I let the staff use it”) and praise for Elon Musk’s DOGE bros (“I like high IQ people”). There was praise for TikTok, sort of (“I was a great TikTok guy”) and even more praise for, well, himself. You have to read this quote in full: “Somebody said that about me the other day. He said, who doesn’t know me very well, they said, ‘you’re such a kind person.’ And I said, ‘Say that again.’ They said, ‘You’re a kind person.’ I said, ‘I’ve never heard that before.’ It was a weird statement. I was kind.” Honestly, same. Click through to see more of the quotes you need to see—and really, need to see to believe.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
Shop with Scouted
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 03.27.25 5:54PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days.

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

5
Netflix Show MAGA Hates Becomes One of Its Most Popular of All Time
RISING TO THE TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 5:10PM EDT 
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom.
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Mike Kemp/In Pictures

Netflix’s hit show Adolescence has secured the number nine spot on the streaming platform’s most popular English-language TV series of all time list. The show has already garnered 96.7 million views in only 17 days, surpassing hit shows like Bridgerton’s season 2 and cult classic Stranger Things. According to Variety, Netflix looks at a show’s viewership over 91 days when measuring which is most popular. This leaves Adolescence with a little over two months to continue inching up the list. Despite not being very widely publicized, Adolescence debuted at number one on Netflix. The show is only made up of four episodes, each filmed in one continuous shot, and tells the story of a British teenager accused of killing his classmate. Despite the show’s producers stating that the story was centered around “male anger” and “male rage,” both the American and the British far-right believe the bigger issue at hand is immigration. Supporters of President Donald Trump raged about the show after its release, arguing that the show is based on the real case of Hassan Sentamu, who was found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old girl with a kitchen knife in 2023 when he was 17. British right-wing political commentator, Darren Grimes, said the show writers made “up fictional white villains” rather than focus on immigrants. Netflix told the Daily Beast that Adolescence is a completely fictional series and is not based on any singular case.

Read it at Variety

6
Trump D.C. Attorney Seriously Eyeing Biden Pardon Conspiracy
FISHING EXPEDITION
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 2:59AM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 1:16AM EDT 
Ed Martin.
Ed Martin, president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund speaks during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in D.C. has been quietly questioning former President Joe Biden’s family and his former White House officials over pardons issued in the final days of his term. After the Biden “autopen” conspiracy began gaining ground and questions of Biden’s mental capacity swirled in MAGA circles, Ed Martin, a diehard Trump supporter, sent letters two months ago to Biden’s White House aides and recipients of his pardons, according to three sources who spoke to The New York Times and a copy of a letter obtained by the publication. Recipients of the letters reportedly included Jeffrey Zients, Biden’s former chief of staff, and the former president’s relatives, James Biden and Sara Biden. Though the letters are voluntary requests for information regarding Biden’s competency, Martin could possibly move toward a more formal investigation. A former Biden White House official said Biden “made the decisions about the pardons he issued. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and absurd.” The Trump White House did not respond to the Times’ request for comment, while Martin’s office declined. President Donald Trump earlier cast doubt on Biden’s last-minute pardons, claiming that they were “void” and “vacant” in a late-night Truth Social meltdown. “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime,” Trump said without providing evidence.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Family Reveals ‘The Waltons’ Star Has Died at 78
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 2:55PM EDT 
SIAN BARBARA ALLEN in "We'll All Walk Out of Here Together"
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Actress Sian Barbara Allen, who starred in popular TV shows such as The Waltons, Gunsmoke, and Ironside, died on Monday at the age of 78. Her sister Meg Pokrass said in a Facebook post that Allen passed away “peacefully.” According to an online obituary, the actress lived the final year of her life in North Carolina and died of Alzheimer’s Disease. A staple of 1970s TV, Allen was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising New Actress in 1973 for her role in the horror film You’ll Like My Mother. According to IMDb, she began dating actor Richard Thomas while working on the film, a relationship that lasted several years in the 1970s. Thomas, who played John Boy on The Waltons, recommended Allen for the role of his character’s love interest, Jenny Pendleton. Allen then starred as the titular character Peggy Johns in the TV thriller Scream, Pretty Peggy alongside Bette Davis and Ted Bessell, and appeared in TV shows such as The Rockford Files and Bonanza. Her 1990 appearance in an episode of L.A. Law was her last before she retired from acting to focus on her family after marrying and having a daughter.

Read it at Daily Mail

8
Morgan Wallen Drops Merch With Viral ‘SNL’ Meme
CASHING IN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.01.25 9:35PM EDT 
Musical guest Morgan Wallen and host Mikey Madison on ‘Saturday Night Live’ during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Musical guest Morgan Wallen and host Mikey Madison on ‘Saturday Night Live’ during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen decided to make the best out of becoming a meme and is now selling merchandise embellished with a viral phrase he coined over the weekend: “Get Me to God’s Country.” The story began with Wallen’s Saturday Night Live stint on March 29, where he abruptly walked off stage during the episode’s end when musicians and guest hosts are typically expected to hang back and interact with the cast. Shortly after leaving SNL, Wallen posted a photo from a private jet to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Get me to God’s country,” which fueled rumors that he hated being on the show. Though sources have since told Variety that Wallen has no beef with SNL, that still hasn’t slowed down the meme momentum of Wallen’s Instagram plea with many online adopting it for their own versions of “God’s country.” Wallen has also decided to get a bang for his buck, and is now selling hats and shirts with the phrase on his website for $45.

Read it at Variety

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

9
Meghan Markle Caught in Relatable Blunder With Obvious Typo In Brand Email
DOT YOUR I'S
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.01.25 9:34PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 6:30PM EDT 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. ETIENNE LAURENT/ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP

Social media users were quick to point out a typo in Meghan Markle’s newsletter announcing the product launch of her lifestyle brand “As Ever” Tuesday. The newsletter revealed that her products would debut later in the week, with a graphic at the bottom showing a link to her company’s Instagram page @AsEverOfficial. But fans quickly realized that the Instagram handle was missing the second “i,” and was instead spelled: @AsEverOffical. The Duchess of Sussex received immediate criticism online for the minor blunder, many calling her out for her lack of attention to detail. One X user said: “Is this really true? If so, it’s further evidence of her impulsive, poorly executed, and sloppy execution. She is ill-advised to continue this assault on the sensibilities of the public.” Another said “Her freakish attention to detail is amazing. Truly. Astonishing. SMH,” referencing an article where a source close to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said she “has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.” Despite the backlash, the link still navigated visitors to her brand’s Instagram page, which has just over 760 thousand followers. She told her readers that she was “so excited to introduce” the new collection to them this week. “Every item is inspired by the ways I show care to the people in my life,” she added.

Read it at People

10
Keanu Reeves to Make Surprise Return as Beloved Assassin
BACK FROM THE DEAD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 3:58PM EDT 
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England.
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

After some speculation around his return, Keanu Reeves is confirmed to star in John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday. The chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, said in a statement that Reeves agreed to return after learning of a fresh idea for Wick. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he said. Prior to this announcement, Reeves had told CBS in December that his “heart” wanted to reprise the role, but “my knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.‘” He also mentioned in another interview that the blockbuster assassin “died” in the last installation of the franchise, seemingly shutting down any hope for a fifth film. But the John Wick franchise, which has earned over $1 billion at the global box office, will live to see another installment. Lionsgate also announced at CinemaCon their plans to create an animated prequel film directed by Shannon Tindle, with Reeves voicing an animated John Wick. While fans await these new projects, the spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas (with a cameo from Reeves) will hit theaters June 6.

Read it at People

