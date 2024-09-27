Canceled Comedian Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Received Three New Diagnoses
TRIPLE WHAMMY
Ellen DeGeneres revealed in her new stand-up special that she has been diagnosed with three different medical conditions—brittle bones, obsessive compulsive disorder and attention deficit disorder. During the special, which is DeGeneres’ foray back into the public eye after 2020 allegations that she created a toxic workplace on her talk show, she joked about life as a 66-year-old. She told the audience that a “stupid bone-density test” showed that she had “full-on osteoporosis.” “I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” DeGeneres joked. She added that it can be “hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.” DeGeneres also revealed that when she attended therapy after her Hollywood fall from grace, she was diagnosed with two mental disorders: OCD and ADHD. “I didn’t know what OCD was,” she said. “I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn’t acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything.” Despite her health challenges, DeGeneres maintained, somewhat sarcastically, that she’s still “well-adjusted.”