Cancer-Hit Kate Middleton Takes First Step Toward ‘WFH’

Despite her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been doing a little work from home—but won’t be returning to public life anytime soon.

Her office said Tuesday that she had remained heavily involved and “always on,” as a landmark new report for the Early Childhood Center, one of her key causes, was published. However, the office added that her involvement should not be seen as a signal she was about to return to her public role, citing her need for “space and privacy to recover.”

Kate has scarcely been seen at all in public this year.

She was treated for cancer, which was discovered after abdominal surgery, and is now receiving preventive chemotherapy.

She revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional first-person video in March, after the palace botched the release of a U.K. Mother’s Day photograph that Kate herself had amateurishly edited. She personally apologized but the picture generated countless online conspiracy theories, which were resolved when she made the statement about having cancer.

The Daily Telegraph said that a spokesman for the princess had emphasized that she was not returning to work as she convalesces at home.

The report, published with the support of six leading U.K. businesses, looks at the benefits to business of making better provision for parents and young children.

A spokesperson for her and Prince William said: “The work of the prince and princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for the princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”

A source described as a “senior royal aide” told the Mail: “The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it.

“This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

A spokesman for Kate told the Sun: “This should not be seen as the Princess of Wales returning to work.”