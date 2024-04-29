Cancer-Hit Kate Skips Traditional Anniversary Photograph with William

Kate Middleton’s ill-health was spotlighted again Monday, after she and her husband decided not to issue a new photograph to mark the anniversary of their wedding.

Instead, the couple marked their 13th wedding anniversary by issuing a previously unseen photograph taken on their wedding day.

The reluctance to issue a new photograph came as little surprise, Kate has asked for privacy as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy while recovering from cancer, although the decision may concern royal watchers hoping for a positive update on her health.

The last photograph that Kensington Palace issued of Kate was mired in controversy after global news agencies “killed” the picture after realizing it had been amateurishly photoshopped. Kate swiftly admitted she had edited the photograph.

The couple have not deleted the notorious photograph on their social media accounts.

The couple also issued a photograph of Prince Louis to mark his birthday last week. They said that Kate had taken the photo and it was unedited.

They and are expected to issue a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her birthday this week.

The couple have often, but not always, issued informal anniversary photographs to mark their wedding anniversary. Last year they shared pictures of themselves riding bicycles, and for their 10th anniversary they released pictures modeled on engagement photographs taken at Kensington Palace.

However, they have not shared images every year. In 2022, they did not share pictures on social media after commonwealth country Australia was hit by devastating floods.

William has gone back to work, appearing at several public events, however the couple have asked for privacy for their family after Kate revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.