Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer: ‘Huge Shock,’ Focused on ‘Full Recovery’

Kate Middleton is being treated for cancer, it was announced Friday. Kate made the announcement herself in a video, saying she had initially thought her condition was non-cancerous, but then discovered the truth after successful abdominal surgery in January and subsequent tests which revealed cancer was present.

She is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, and said she had needed to take time to explain her condition to her children. The palace says she is on a “recovery pathway"; she said she was well. She says she looks forward to returning to work, but must now focus on her recovery.

”Please do not lose faith or hope, you are not alone," Kate said, addressing fellow cancer sufferers. The video was recorded by BBC Studios earlier this week in Windsor.

In full, Kate’s video statement—posted at her and William's X account—reads:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The bombshell announcement followed a turbulent beginning of 2024 for the royals, with the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the weeks of speculation and conjecture online about the state of Kate Middleton’s health and her and Prince William’s marriage.

The kind of cancer Charles has was not specified, just that he was receiving treatment. While the palace has not offered updates on his condition, Charles has been seen waving from the Bentley state limousine, and attending church with Queen Camilla. The Mail reported March 17 that special plans were being drawn up for Charles to attend Trooping the Colour if his health allows it.

The Kate saga unfolded when the palace announced in January that the princess—last seen in public on Christmas Day 2023 alongside her family and wider royal family members at their annual walk to church at Sandringham—would be having abdominal surgery for an unspecified medical condition.

After the surgery, Kensington Palace released a statement, saying: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." The statement went on to say that it would only provide updates that were "significant."

At the time, the Palace said Kate's condition was "not cancerous.”

She has not been seen in public since then, although the Sun reported March 17 that she was seen shopping in Windsor, and cheering on her children at sports that weekend.

While the palace had initially announced that Kate would not return to work until after Easter—meaning her children’s school Easter holidays—online speculation about her health went into overdrive when Prince William pulled out of speaking at his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service at the last minute, citing personal reasons.

TMZ then published a picture of a figure allegedly supposed to be Kate sitting in a car with her mother Carole Middleton. This was followed by “photo-gate,” in which Kate and William published a picture of her and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George—to mark U.K. Mother’s Day.

The princess and children smiled for the camera, in an image that was allegedly taken by William and intended to reassure the public of Kate’s good health, as she continued to recuperate from abdominal surgery. However, numerous manipulations and tweaks to the image only heightened the rumor-mongering online, especially as Kate was pictured without wearing her wedding ring. She issued a public apology via palace social media accounts for the doctoring of the image.

In an extensive report in the U.K. Sunday Times, Kate and William were described variously as “devastated” and “shaken” by the online furore, with sources saying Kate was considering talking about her health publicly, most likely at public events when she returned to official engagements. The most recent rumors saw her friends talking up a high-profile Easter Sunday return to public life that she and William were planning. Then came the rumor of the BBC being told to prepare to make space on-air for a royal announcement—the latest chapter of a royal saga that has gripped the world.