Cancer-Hit King Charles Will Take Two Doctors on Australia Trip
‘MONITORED CLOSELY’
King Charles will take two doctors with him on his 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa, after Buckingham Palace previously revealed he would pause cancer treatment for the duration of his travels. The Times of London reported that Charles, 75, would be “monitored closely” during the trip. Like the late Queen Elizabeth, the paper reported, his team will travel with a supply of the monarch’s blood, to ensure an exact match if a transfusion is needed. Medical teams in Australia and Samoa will also be on hand. The king was diagnosed in February with a still-unknown type of cancer and has been receiving treatment ever since. A former courtier told the Daily Beast of Charles’ Australia trip: “It’s all about proving he isn’t dying, to be blunt. The problem is that if anything goes wrong, people will leap to the opposite conclusion. It’s make-or-break for Charles, I think.” The Daily Beast also revealed this week that Queen Camilla is apparently relieved that Charles is not attending the COP climate summit in Azerbaijan on Nov. 11.