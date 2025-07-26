Cancer Screening Panel Too ‘Woke’ for RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to remove all 16 members of a cancer screening and HIV medication task force because he believes they’re too “woke.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Health and Human Services Secretary is planning to completely overhaul the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an organization comprised of volunteer doctors, nurses and public health experts that decides which types of preventive health measures, like cancer screenings, insurance providers must cover free of charge to patients.

In June, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The Journal quotes individuals familiar with Kennedy’s plans who say the anti-vaccine official considers the task force too “woke.”

It’s unclear what exactly led Kennedy to adopt this view. But the Journal notes that a July 9 article in The American Conservative called attention to the task force’s use of the terms “pregnant persons,” “structural racism,” and “microaggressions” in recent publications.

Other departments in the Trump administration have become obsessed with rooting out anything to do with DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives and content.

Yet this has at times resulted in overly broad mandates that have cut out unrelated items, like when the Defense Department ended up marking for deletion a photo on its website of a WWII bomber called the Enola Gay.

The Health and Human Services Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Kennedy told the Journal that he “looks forward to working with the USPSTF to improve public health.”

Kennedy’s plans for the task force are the latest in a long line of controversial decisions.